In the wake of deadly wildfires, California needs a reliable emergency alert systems to save lives

Local authorities can tap the federal Wireless Emergency Alert system to send an Amber Alert-like message to any mobile phone within range of a working cell tower. But investigations following the recent deadly fires found that officials haven’t used the system much, relying instead on private vendors’ systems that don’t reach as many people. Some agencies, particularly in small counties with limited staff, were unfamiliar with how to use the federal system. Others feared a mass message that went out too broadly could cause a panic that makes evacuations more difficult. Those are legitimate issues.