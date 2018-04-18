Say yes to Prop 71 and to ballot sanity

Tell that to the California Constitution. It says that statewide initiatives and referendums that have been passed by the voters go into effect the day after election day unless the initiative spells out another start date. But that makes no sense, because in most cases it is not known for sure if a proposition has passed on the day after an election because the ballots haven't all been counted. In fact, some ballots may not even have arrived at the county elections office. A recent change to state election law allows mail ballots to arrive up to three days after the election and still be counted in the final tally.