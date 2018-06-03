The Times' recommendations for Tuesday's California primary

A similar story is shaping up in the U.S. Senate race, where polling shows incumbent Dianne Feinstein well ahead of fellow Democrat Kevin de León, who in turn is just slightly ahead of Republican James P. Bradley. Until California changed its primary system a decade ago, we could be assured that the November contests would pit a Democrat against a Republican, as well as the standard-bearers in smaller parties. But depending on voter decisions Tuesday, we could end up with two Democrats, two Republicans or two just about anything else — not just in these races but in every congressional and partisan statewide race.