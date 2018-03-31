Will the next governor of California lead the 'resistance' or break it?

The Los Angeles Times editorial board will make an endorsement in the race in the coming weeks. To prepare, we will interview the candidates on the ballot; examine their experience, platform and past performance; and talk to people who can offer deeper insight into what kind of governor they might make. We will also endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who has served in the Senate for more than 25 years, is facing an unusual intraparty challenge from the former leader of the California Senate, Kevin de León, as well as some 30 other candidates. And we will make recommendations regarding the five measures on the statewide ballot, Propositions 68, 69, 70, 71 and 72. There is no runoff for ballot measures.