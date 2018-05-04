Reelect Sen. Dianne Feinstein

If this were an open seat in a different political environment with a different president, de León would be a strong contender. But Feinstein's experience and influence are too important to pass up. Besides, de León has already declared that he won't work with the president. "I recognized from Day 1 that this is a president you can't negotiate with," de León said during an interview with the Editorial Board. His distaste for our mercurial, dishonest and reckless president is understandable. But on the other hand, how does he expect to get anything accomplished as a legislator if he won't deal with the person who signs the bills?