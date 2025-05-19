Letters to the Editor: Please, Gov. Newsom, don’t let the Delta water tunnel become another budget fiasco

The Sacramento River flows past Greene and Hemly orchards near a spot where one of two proposed intakes will be located for the Delta Conveyance Project.

To the editor: Here we go again, another bright idea by Gov. Gavin Newsom ( “Newsom seeks to short-cut process to build $20-billion Delta water tunnel,” May 14). Last time, it was the fast rail system, which was delayed many times in part because he, or the other powers that be, had not secured the land for the rail and the stations. The costs would end up being billions of dollars in overrides.

Are the citizens of California going to allow this type of thing to happen to them again or will there be a definite budget with all land, etc., secured from the beginning? Would we be guaranteed no overrides?

Let’s hope politicians give this project some constructive thought from the get-go.

Susie Lancaster, Los Angeles

To the editor: Newsom says, “Our state needs to complete this project as soon as possible, so that we can better store and manage water to prepare for a hotter, drier future.”

Come on: It’s likely just a ruse by the politicians, the unions and the contractors. It’s all about the money and little to do with water.

Trent D. Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge