Letters to the Editor: Was Biden cognitively impaired? Does it even matter now?

To the editor: Et tu, Robin Abcarian ( “America was gaslit by the arrogance of Joe Biden and his enablers,” May 18)? Let’s be honest and very clear. There is not a published line or moment of videotape where Joe Biden “promised” to be a one-term president and to say so is inaccurate. Yes, during the 2020 campaign, he said he saw himself “as a transition candidate” — a “bridge” if you will — and come 2024, he saw himself as halfway across that bridge, wanting to finish the work begun by perhaps the most consequential one-term presidency in history. That term saw more than 16.5 million jobs created or recovered, the lowest unemployment in decades, worldwide prestige restored, NATO revitalized, the Assad regime fallen and a powerhouse economy structured to roar through the decade, built around improving infrastructure and attacking global warming.

It’s fair to debate his choice to run again, but the “arrogance” is in accusing him of saying something he’s never said.

Mitch Paradise, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Most Americans could see with their eyes and hear with their ears that something was terribly wrong with President Biden. The media happily went along with the obvious lie that was being told to them by his administration.

No one knows what harm this blatant deceit has caused our country and other parts of the world. If the press is serious about being lied to, it should be looking into who was really making the decisions that were coming out of the Oval Office.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

..

To the editor: Abcarian’s column about Jake Tapper’s new book “Original Sin” misses the key issue. The most important thing to say about this book is the central subject is more than irrelevant now. The election is long over, and rehashing how it was lost does nothing other than add to the smokescreen that tries to mask the madness of our current administration.

Frank Kearns, Downey

..

To the editor: Abcarian asserts that Biden was cognitively impaired during his reelection campaign. I saw and was appalled by his debate performance, but I’ve also seen several interviews he did before and after the end of his term. Aside from his lifelong speech difficulties, he was articulate and coherent, able to tie current events and situations to historic events and cogently discuss realistic approaches.

Aside from the debate, he hasn’t seemed impaired, in contrast to the current White House occupant, who rambles incoherently, confuses events, gets lost in word salad and demonstrates total ignorance and indifference to facts and events.

Randall Gellens, San Diego