Letters to the Editor: Why local Palisades organizations should be given the lead in fire recovery

To the editor: I am a lifelong Palisades resident who lost two properties and most of my possessions in the Palisades fire. I am very much engaged in fire recovery efforts and have attended many meetings. I have not heard one word from or about Hagerty Consulting since their weak presentation at the April 10 Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting that was described in your article ( “As L.A. rebuilds from the Palisades fire, residents ask: What’s the plan?” May 18).

Many established and new Pacific Palisades community groups are working hard on fire recovery, as is City Councilmember Traci Park and her team. The city of Los Angeles and Hagerty Consulting don’t seem to be nearly as organized or capable as our local organizations. We don’t need generic consulting jargon. We need action. If the city can’t handle this, give your millions to the local Palisades organizations to directly support our recovery.

Vicki Warren, Pacific Palisades/Westlake Village