Trump's GOP is running harder than ever on the politics of fear

Too many Americans are following the Trump administration and GOP down their dark roads, tolerating what should be intolerable. Watching from the sidelines as officials put immigrant children and asylum seekers behind bars. Standing by as they challenge the citizenship status of Americans who have the “wrong” names and “wrong” ethnic heritage and the misfortune to live near an international border. Acquiescing to the actions of an autocratic leader who wants to sic the country’s justice apparatus on his opponents, and who rants about how immigrants “infest” the country.