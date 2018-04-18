Coachella makes millions, but the festival's exploited Mexican neighbors feel none of it

In the world these articles reflect — that is to say, reality — 39% of the population in the Eastern Coachella Valley lives in poverty, nearly double the state rate. In the Coachella Valley Unified School District, 99% of students are Latinos. Residents live in substandard housing and work under a brutal sun to fuel a multimillion-dollar agricultural industry powered by dates and melons. They're terrified of the Trump administration but trudge on with life. For these families, the bounty of the festival is essentially nonexistent. It's cliched to compare it to a mirage in these parts, but how better to describe something so close yet so far?