It's time to deport <i>la migra</i> from California

Knowing it’s under attack by California, but has the blessings of the president, la migra is now ratcheting up its actions in the state. In March, two undocumented immigrants died in a car crash in Delano because they were trying to evade migra agents — who were looking for someone else. This paper recently reported that federal immigration authorities are breaking longstanding protocols by deporting people with a warrant out for their arrest instead of turning them over to law enforcement for criminal prosecution. (Go ask Central America how cavalierly deporting gang members worked out there.)