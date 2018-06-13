Stockton's $500 basic income experiment is a commie-libertarian pipe dream

I commend Tubbs for proposing something new in a city looking for something, anything. But I’d also ask him to consider that a better solution exists among the small entrepreneurs who occupied a dirt lot off MLK and Hunter Street on a recent Saturday morning. There, dignity came wrapped in a corn tortilla alongside carne adobada served by the El Grullense taco truck. Around the truck was a hive of commerce — an ice cream man, a fruit lady, men in work boots grabbing a quick lunch. This underground economy had its own underground economy: two African American teens doing a brisk business selling Golden State Warriors T-shirts out of the trunk of their car.