Dear media: We need more stories about resilience to climate change

I'm not alone, apparently. A surprising number of scholars are studying how the public responds to climate news. There's even a Media and Climate Change Observatory that keeps daily track of climate-related stories. In 2004, its founder, Max Boykoff, was among the first to identify a trend of "false balance" in the early reporting. That's the practice of pairing a contrarian view from an organization skeptical of climate change to "balance" the view of a reputable climate scientist. Several years later, Boykoff took another look and found that most news organizations had self-corrected. More recently, he called attention to a "trend of daily fear, misery and doom" that leaves audiences feeling powerless.