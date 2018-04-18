The wisdom of Barbara Bush: If someone doesn't like being first lady 'there's something wrong with her'

I asked her if she was as outraged as some other first ladies about the cost of living in the White House. The taxpaying public should know that the first family pays for its personal dry cleaning and for meals for its members and its personal, as opposed to official, guests. She had no time for outrage. "We had lots of guests, as did George W., and we paid for those private guests. But the bill would come and it would say 'One egg: 18 cents.' Mrs. So and So had an egg and a piece of toast. The bills were minute compared to what you would normally pay."