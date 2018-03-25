Dislike her. Disavow her. But don't count Nancy Pelosi out

Not quite so eloquent as all that, it turned out. The moderate Democrats who denounced Pelosi as too progressive — call them Conservatives Lite — mostly lost in races where Republicans had a conservative extreme option, a.k.a. the tea party. After the "great shellacking" of 2010 came a dribble of handwringing think pieces about whether Pelosi was really the best person to represent the party, occasionally enhanced by an actual candidate or member of Congress offering thoughts on the need for change. There were vague gestures toward a more centrist direction. Meanwhile, Pelosi soldiered on.