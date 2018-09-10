Want to know what your kid is up to in college? Make sure they sign this form

It can be a hassle to figure out how to get a FERPA release recorded by the administration. Colleges only offer them if asked, so parents might have to query the registrar or the offices of academic affairs or student affairs. When one of my sons attended a large state university, I cycled through half a dozen college officials before finding someone who knew what a FERPA release was. But parents shouldn’t take no for an answer, and they should keep their own copy of the signed document.