A record number of women were elected in the midterm, but we're nowhere near gender parity in Congress

A record number of women did run for office, and a record number of women will join Congress next year. The largest-ever freshman class of women — at least 35 — will be sworn in to the House, breaking a record that is more than two decades old. (There were 24 female newcomers in 1993.) For the first time, more than 100 women will serve in the House. About a third of these new representatives will be women of color, including the first Native American women and the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.