Thomas Jefferson helped define Americanism as the pursuit of happiness. But what does that mean?

When the feminist movement was born at Seneca Falls in 1848, the manifesto began with the claim that “all men and women are created equal.” When Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address in 1863, he cited Jefferson’s words — “the proposition that all men are created equal,” to make the Civil War a fight to end slavery. When Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, he announced that he was collecting on a “promissory note” written by Jefferson. Beyond our shores, the Vietnamese constitution, written by Ho Chi Minh, begins “We hold these truths to be self evident.”