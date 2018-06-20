Don't stop with family separation. End the whole immigration prison system

This is a form of civil, administrative confinement, which means people held in these prisons are not afforded the safeguards of the criminal justice system, such as legal counsel. The conditions are just as inhumane too. We have documented widespread abuse in immigrant prisons, including physical and sexual assault, medical neglect, bacterial infections from mold, and maggots in food. Since the creation of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in 2003, there have been over 180 reported deaths in immigration detention. A report released Wednesday by Human Rights Watch looked at 15 deaths between December 2015 and April 2017; it found that inadequate medical care contributed or led to the person’s death in eight of them.