RedState just became a safe space for Trump supporters

Friday morning, a friend asked me on Twitter: "Has there been a purge of Trump critics at RedState?" I thought he must be joking. RedState, where I've been a contributor since September 2016, is the last place anyone would expect such a purge. Since its founding, RedState has been distinguished by its commentary on principled, constitutional conservatism. Its writers made frequent appearances on national news shows. Members of the Senate and House quoted RedState posts regularly. Since the 2016 election, it has contained a mix of viewpoints, plenty of them critical of the president. It was unimaginable that the site would purge its Trump critics, and I told my friend so.