What we really mean when we talk about acceptance of gay people

I’ve learned how fine the line is between progress and prejudice, and how broad statistics about public opinion conceal the subtle forms of discrimination that now routinely surface between gay and straight neighbors. The majority of the straight people that I’ve spoken with during my research said that they supported gay civil rights, felt a common humanity with gay people (“we’re all just people”) and had positive views about the integration of gay spaces in the city (gayborhoods are “welcoming,” “inclusive,” and “open” environments where we can all “thrive together,” I was told). But these liberal stances were often unsupported by concrete actions, or even coexisted with other anti-gay biases. This is what I call “performative progressiveness”: It’s easier to talk a good talk than to walk it.