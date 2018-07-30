Will the Russians help Democrats this time around? It would make sense if they did

Although there are many theories for why Russian President Vladimir Putin put his thumb on the scales in favor of Trump in the 2016 election, the rough consensus among national security types goes something like this: We know Russia is interested in sowing discord across the West. That’s why it mucks about in almost everyone’s elections. It’s also why it funnels support to various nativist, populist and nationalist groups throughout Europe. Like pretty much everyone else, the Russians didn’t expect Trump to win, but they figured he could damage the Clinton presidency before it started. And they bet that if he lost, his inevitable claims that the election was rigged or stolen from him would be a strategic bonanza.