Walmart and CVS have 15,000 combined stores. Why are both trying to buy health insurance companies?

To see clearly what's going on here, it helps to distinguish, as regulators do, between horizontal and vertical mergers. When two competitors in the same business consolidate, that's a horizontal merger. Hospitals, for instance, have been merging horizontally for decades. There is some evidence that such mergers can improve quality of care, particularly if two small hospitals join forces and become more efficient. But there's also plenty of data showing that when regional health systems get too big, that can drive up prices. Some believe the reason prices for inpatient hospital care in Southern California are 70% lower than in Northern California is because the hospital market down here is very competitive compared with the highly consolidated picture up north.