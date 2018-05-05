When Abbas spews anti-Semitic vitriol the response is thunderous. Not so much for Poland's prime minister

There is an explanation for this reticence. American Jewish organizations spent decades campaigning for the liberation of Soviet Jews who, like the Poles and dozens of other national groups, were trapped in what President Reagan called the Evil Empire. "For your freedom and ours!" was the battle cry of those fighting communism. It was obvious that the success of any liberation movement — Jewish, Polish, Baltic — was a blow to Moscow and a victory for everyone yearning to cast off the Kremlin yoke. A lingering nostalgia for that common struggle is what keeps U.S. Jewish leaders and lawmakers from speaking out now.