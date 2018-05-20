How the humble camping tent symbolizes our failure on homelessness — and promises a solution to it

Still, the nylon dome tent remains the symbol of outdoor adventure, its image resurgent in advertising and marketing aimed at the millennial generation. Filmed pitched on pristine beaches or alpine valleys, tents represent freedom, health and the allure of nature — all in the use of selling SUVs and crossovers. Overlaid on the ubiquity of tents on our streets, this imagery abets a perverse normalization. People bedding down in tents or vans or RVs in the city begins to seem not so different from just … camping. And almost everyone likes (or likes to think that they'd like) to go camping. In a corrosive logic, tents begin to seem like a natural housing solution — allowing us to turn away from the urgency of the homelessness crisis.