There's no 'pot of gold' at the end of a trade war with China

A more promising and less risky strategy would be to press the U.S. case in the World Trade Organization, the intergovernmental body formed to resolve trade disputes. The United States has brought a number of WTO cases against China, prevailing in almost all of them, and the Chinese government changed its policies as a result. Japan, the EU and other Western economic powers that share our complaints against China could join the United States in pressing its case. Instead, it's China that has just approached the WTO with its complaint about our steel and aluminum tariffs.