In a trade war, everyone loses

If the trade war results in a half-percentage point drop in investment as a share of gross domestic product, as the World Bank quite reasonably assumes it could, the damage would be multiplied. Such a worst-case scenario would result in a $426-billion loss to the Chinese economy and a $313-billion loss to the U.S. economy. The biggest losers in the United States will be agriculture, chemicals and transport equipment. It will be cold comfort to Americans who lose their jobs and their businesses that our loss is somewhat smaller than what our government inflicts on China.