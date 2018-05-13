Israelis and Palestinians need to honor a two-story solution in the Middle East

Along with respect for the wounds of the past, we need to recognize the maximalist territorial claims of both peoples. Each can make a compelling case for why the totality of the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea belongs by right to its side. For a Palestinian whose family fled Jaffa near Tel Aviv, what is now the state of Israel will always be part of Palestine. And for me, as a religious Jew, the West Bank isn't occupied territory but Judea and Samaria, the biblical heart of my homeland. I understand why Palestinian maps exclude the word "Israel" because on my emotional map, there is no "Palestine."