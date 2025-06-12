Letters to the Editor: Protests must remain peaceful to avoid playing into Trump’s hands

To the editor: I’m 70 years old and I’ve done my share of protesting. For example, on the initial day of George W. Bush’s war against Iraq in 2003, I was the first demonstrator at the Westwood Federal Building, holding up a sign that read “George W. Bush, the Real Doctor Evil” (referencing the then-popular “Austin Powers” movies) for the thousands of Wilshire Boulevard motorists who drove past me.

I saw Bush supporters begin to smile when they saw the president’s name, only to see their response quickly turn to flipping me off or yelling an obscenity when they read the rest of my sign.

My experience leads me to approve of this column by Jonah Goldberg, which is exceedingly rare ( “Trump deploys, protesters respond. This will not end well,” June 9). Except for Goldberg’s belief that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard is not yet illegal, I agree with his other points, especially that demonstrating violently is illegal and politically self-defeating. Violence simply plays into Trump’s hands.

Trump is the most vile president ever and there are scores of reasons to march against him, his actions and his policies. I have done so before and I will again. They must, however, be peaceful demonstrations in order to help thwart his tyranny.

Ray McKown, Torrance