A courtroom artist captures what cameras can't at the Manafort trial

Lien was spot-on. James, a mortgage assistant at Citizens Bank, had just given testimony in the bank and tax fraud trial of Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager. While being questioned by Assistant U.S. Atty. Uzo Asonye, she told jurors that Manafort had lied to her about two of his properties. He claimed his daughter lived in one; really, he used Airbnb to rent it out. He said he owned another place outright. In fact, he had a mortgage on it.