How could we have ever believed Les Moonves deserved the power to lord it over people?

It should go without saying. No professional position — chief line cook, head of the Old Vic theater, regional manager for a log homes company — licenses anyone to assault, abuse or harass his or her employees or colleagues. Americans once shared a fantasy of egalitarianism and a resolution to take off our hats to no man — much less a mere TV exec. And yet because Moonves has what? — money? control over something to do with network television shows? — some among us came to believe he had the right to lord it over people.