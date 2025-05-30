Letters to the Editor: Battle over transgender athletes in school sports is only hurting the kids

A transgender athlete, second from left, participates in the girls’ 100-meter hurdle event at an April track meet in Riverside.

To the editor: Not only is Chino Valley Unified school board President Sonja Shaw spreading misinformation and division, she’s doing incredible harm to transgender girls who are trying to live their lives peacefully and productively ( “Justice Department investigates California over allowing transgender athletes in girls’ sports,” May 28). She calls them boys. They are not boys. Her lies only hurt these girls psychologically, and what they are going through is not easy. Her despicable narrative is a distraction for the harm felon President Trump and the MAGA Republicans are doing to Americans.

Gerald Orcholski, Pasadena

To the editor: Trump rants about transgender women competing in women’s sports. Why does he never mention transgender men competing in men’s sports?

In any case, it has not been proved that transgender women necessarily have an advantage over cisgender women. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a transgender woman weight lifter registered a “did not finish” result after three failed lifts, while cisgender women won medals.

David E. Ross, Oak Park