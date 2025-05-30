Letters to the Editor: Companies that ditched DEI ‘should take a hard look at the team they’ve joined’

To the editor: Organizations that canceled their diversity, equity and inclusion programs as the path of least resistance should take a hard look at the team they’ve joined ( “Target learns that bowing to anti-DEI backers can be costly, a lesson for those bowing to Trump,” May 28). It’s all part of the same argument throughout time. Pre-Civil War: Teach the enslaved to read and they’ll be harder to keep subjugated (diversity is bad). Post-Civil War: Let them vote and they’ll elect Black people (inclusion is bad). Post-civil rights: Give them equal opportunity and they’ll take your job (equity is bad).

In the viewpoint President Trump sells, winning requires a loser. If DEI efforts create new winners, by that logic, they turn former winners into losers, and the status quo winners are white, male, straight and wealthy. The ultimate end of this line of thought was on display May 21 in the Oval Office, where Trump used flagrantly and instantly disprovable lies to publicly accuse the Black president of South Africa of being complicit in genocide against white people — apparently, the consequence of sacrificing apartheid in favor of allowing diversity, equity and inclusion into their democracy.

Michael Maniccia, Alhambra

To the editor: I pass several Targets while going from place to place doing my weekly tasks. I was not a regular Target shopper, but when they announced their commitment to DEI, I started intentionally shopping there for many of my household goods. I also continued to support them after they hired my very well-qualified African American cousin.

Speaking with her recently, she is actively seeking new employment in a DEI-supportive company and is no longer shopping at Target. I am supporting businesses such as Costco that are openly and vigorously advertising their commitment to the principles of DEI.

Sheila Troupe, Redondo Beach