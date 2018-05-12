When #MeToo and the Russia investigation collide

The courageous #MeToo movement, which brought forth Schneiderman's accusers, has been proxy and practice for the exposure of some in Trump's circle, including their ties to Russia. But now the biggest stories of abuse of power — #MeToo offenders and the Russia-aligned Trump syndicate — have become one. And if the fast and furious revelations are any indication, a reckoning for the broader overman racket may also be at hand.