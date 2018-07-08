Bears Ears is waiting for a ruling: Will we protect this land or exploit it?

I wanted to see this part of Bears Ears for myself, before it is opened for uranium and oil and gas development. The day before we put in at Sand Island with our camping gear, food supplies and groover, I stood on a precipice overlooking the Valley of the Gods on the Moki Dugway, a series of steep sublime switchbacks that climb 1,200 feet to the top of the mesa. But turn a few degrees and there’s the town of Blanding, and what looks like a nearby shimmering mirage. It’s no mirage, it’s radioactive waste pools at the only uranium processing mill in the United States.