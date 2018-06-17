Why does so much city-owned land sit idle in Los Angeles?

Thanks to a public-private partnership between the mayor’s office, the Mayor’s Fund and the L.A. Coalition for the Economy and Jobs, the city now has a consolidated, more accurate record of its portfolio. Analyzing this list, the city controller found that there are up to 500 underused city-owned sites available for development. The McKinsey Global Institute estimated in a 2016 report that there are also 5,600 to 8,900 vacant parcels, both publicly and privately owned, zoned for multifamily development throughout the region.