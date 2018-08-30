Everyone's unhappy and it's all unfair, but let's not fiddle around with the electoral college

It’s the biggest cliché in politics that what the people want, above all else, is change. Never mind what kind of change; the current situation is intolerable. Well, surprise! We wanted change, and now we’ve got it. How do you like it so far? At the moment, the velocity of change is clearer than the direction. The main source of uncertainty is President Trump, who confuses us all by repeatedly doing more or less what he promised during the campaign. Of course many believe that the direction of change is actually pretty clear: straight down and to the right.