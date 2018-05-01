Nice try, North Korea and South Korea, but your pledges are airy, empty confections

In the Panmunjom Declaration, Moon and Kim committed their countries to "completely cease all hostile acts against each other." Indeed, the two leaders "solemnly declared" that "there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and thus a new era of peace has begun." But in 1972, the Koreas futilely agreed to "implement appropriate measures to stop military provocation which may lead to unintended military conflict." In 1992, they vowed not to "use force against each other [or] undertake armed aggression against each other." In 2007, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to "adhere strictly to their obligation to nonaggression."