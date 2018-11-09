Alabama's Amendment 2 provides a view of a post-Roe world

On its own, Amendment 2 does not have much immediate legal effect. It makes it Alabama’s public policy “to ensure the protection of the rights of the unborn child” and “to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.” Existing Alabama state law already says as much, but two U.S. Supreme Court rulings prevent the Legislature from completely banning abortion: Roe vs. Wade (establishing a woman’s constitutional right to maintain or terminate a pregnancy) and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey (stating that the government can’t place a substantial obstacle in the path of women seeking an abortion).