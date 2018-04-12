If Democrats sweep the House this fall, blame Paul Ryan's rich-on-poor class warfare

Admittedly, the GOP has structural advantages in the form of gerrymandered districts, which means it's not certain the party would lose the House even if it badly loses the national popular vote (as is probable). At least some of these structural advantages are being attenuated: the Pennsylvania courts struck down that state's very pro-Republican congressional map and replaced it with a fair one, and the Supreme Court may well do the same in Ryan's home state of Wisconsin. And Ryan joins an already long list of incumbents who aren't running again. If his retirement sends a signal to other wavering House members that this may not be their year, it will further erode another GOP advantage.