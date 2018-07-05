The best place for California's water is underground

Aquifer storage holds particular promise for the southern San Joaquin Valley, where agricultural groundwater use is unsustainably high. Since the mid-1980s, valley farmers have annually pumped an average of 1.8 million more acre-feet of groundwater than is replaced by natural and intended replenishment. So much pumping has occurred, in fact, that in some places, aquifers have compacted and the land above them has subsided by as much as 28 feet. The threat of compaction lends urgency to recharging the aquifers: Leave large portions of them empty for extended periods and many more will contract, losing their storage capacity forever.