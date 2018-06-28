Kennedy's final opinion was a last stand for the decent Republican Party that put him on the Supreme Court

The first was to note that government officials can and do violate the Constitution even in instances in which rules of “justiciability” (which govern when the courts can intervene to correct a constitutional wrong) do not provide for a judicial remedy. Indeed, wrote Kennedy, “the very fact that an official may have broad discretion, discretion free from judicial scrutiny, makes it all the more imperative for him of her to adhere to the Constitution and to its meaning and its promise.”