England's Premier League is globalized, but even Brexit-rattled Britain cheers. For now

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi entered the scene in 2008, putting an end to City's existential woes. Sparing no expense, the sheikh assembled a dream team on and off the field, led by the world's most successful coach, Pep Guardiola, a Catalan who perfected his brand of sublime free-flowing, possession-cherishing, and attacking play in Barcelona. City has won its third Premier League title this season playing a stylish version of the game that even neutrals cheered on, while threatening to break most league records. (The season still has a few weeks to run, but no one can catch City.) In Manchester itself, the team and its Abu Dhabi owner have proven remarkably deferential to the club's local roots and its traditions. Except, of course, that these days no one would confuse City for a scrappy underdog.