Nicaragua was one of Latin America's least violent countries. Now it's in a tailspin

There are at least three reasons why Nicaragua has remained relatively peaceful compared with most of its Central American neighbors. First, it does not have the kind of gang culture you find in the so-called Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The gangs that do exist in Nicaragua — there are at least 100, spread across the country’s urban areas — are not nearly as violent as the maras and pandillas next door. Most of those more violent gangs originated in Los Angeles. Many members of MS-13 and Barrio 18, for instance, are children of refugees who had fled civil wars in the 1970s and 1980s and were deported back to Guatemala City, San Salvador or Tegucigalpa. By contrast, Nicaragua’s street gangs tend to be homegrown.