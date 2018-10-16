Journalists are routinely murdered around the world. They deserve outrage just like Jamal Khashoggi

Will the fury over Khashoggi’s fate melt into indifference? The prospect that the Trump administration will reshape the U.S.-Saudi relationship in a gesture of protest on behalf of human rights seems far-fetched. In his own umbrage over Khashoggi’s disappearance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would have the world overlook his own track record as the world’s foremost jailer of journalists, one who has used false charges of terrorism to justify prosecuting and jailing journalists and putting the country’s once relatively independent media under the government’s firm thumb.