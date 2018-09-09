Jerry Brown's second governorship unmasked the irreverent iconoclast's inner traditionalist

That was the spirit that imbued the first administration of Jerry Brown, as he set out to reshape the social order of Sacramento. He made unconventional appointments and spurned advice from the political establishment. He chose women to lead agencies that had always been run by men. He picked a regent for the UC system who believed the university was wasted on all but about 10% of the students. He hired a NASA astronaut as a top advisor and lobbied for a California satellite.