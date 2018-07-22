Gavin Newsom says he won't run for president, but don't be too sure

Let’s say Newsom joined the race by July 1 of 2019, just six months after taking office as governor. It’s not as unrealistic as it seems. The new governor and the Legislature could wrap up an on-time budget along with some other policy achievements in Newsom’s first few months, and then he could launch his White House campaign by saying: “I never wanted to be president, but Donald Trump’s latest outrage against decency and democracy means that all of us must join the fight. As the leader of the state that leads the resistance, I have a unique perspective, a unique experience, a unique voice. And so today I am announcing that I will be a candidate.” I’ve seen far crazier moves from politicians.