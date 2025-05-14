Letters to the Editor: Parents should trust experts, not RFK Jr., in making decisions about their children’s health

To the editor: If a person wants to be a critical reader, he or she must consider the source of information. In regard to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he has no medical degree or any background in scientific research on vaccines ( “On autism and vaccines, there are lies, damned lies and statistics,” May 13). If parents are confused about vaccines for their children, they should Google the world experts in the field — the people who have spent their lives studying this topic — and read what they have to say. On this critical subject, what parents decide could have a lifelong impact on the lives of their children.

Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach

..

To the editor: The article by guest contributor Lynne Peeples should have included the statement attributed to the Scottish poet and novelist Andrew Lang: “Politicians use statistics in the same way that a drunk uses lamp posts — for support rather than illumination.”

Anthony Hays, San Clemente