Letters to the Editor: After the loss of Will Rogers’ home, L.A. must protect Hollyhock House from closure

To the editor: I was unsettled by reading of the city of Los Angeles’ struggle to maintain the Hollyhock House ( “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House could close due to city budget cuts,” May 7). It would be awful to see it closed and to lose its UNESCO designation as a World Heritage Site.

I know funding is always an issue, but if there is anything that the California State Park System can do to help support the city in keeping the property open and viable, I (and many others) would be most appreciative.

It was tragic to see Will Rogers’ home destroyed in the Palisades fire. Your recent article on that loss was powerful, detailing the permanent loss of a landmark ( “At historic home of Will Rogers, a painful question after fire: What comes next?,” May 4). We shouldn’t lose another landmark property as an indirect impact of the Altadena and Palisades fires.

Robert C. Pavlik, San Luis Obispo