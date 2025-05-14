Letters to the Editor: President Trump can accept a luxury gift plane, but American children should accept fewer toys?

The luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet in question is believed to be similar to this jetliner shown taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in February.

To the editor: While President Trump is enjoying pomp and display in Saudi Arabia, we are left wondering why we must wait for cars and toys to be made in America ( “Qatar says no final decision made on gifting Trump a jet to use as Air Force One, ” May 11). But sure, he needs a plane from Qatar.

Suzanne Prince, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: What happened to Trump’s suggestion that little girls make do with fewer dolls? Can he not manage his trips with his perfectly adequate Air Force One?

Charlene Sodergren, Tehachapi, Calif.

..

To the editor: Of course the United States should decline Qatar’s jet as an obvious bribe, but also because of the tasteless luxury of its aesthetic. Which is probably exactly why Trump so desires it.

Advertisement

John Sherwood, Topanga

..

To the editor: Much like the stock market, the price of our presidency is going up. Elon Musk’s bid was $288 million , Qatar raised the bid to $400 million. … Do I hear $600 million?

Richard Mercurio, Long Beach

..

To the editor: House Republicans examined President Biden’s family over an alleged $30 million, spending taxpayer dollars only to find no real evidence that this money was ever used by the Biden family. Now in comes Trump who, among other indiscretions, is considering accepting a $400-million luxury aircraft. Where are Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Kentucky Rep. James Comer on this matter? Why aren’t they performing their jobs as they did when Biden was in office?

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka